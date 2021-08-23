13 held for thrashing 7 members of family in Maharastra's Vani Khurd

Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Thirteen people have been arrested after seven people of a family were allegedly beaten up and humiliated on the suspicion of practising black magic in Vani Khurd village, Chandrapur district of Maharastra on Monday.

"Seven people of a Dalit family of the Vani Khurd village were beaten up, on the suspicion that they were doing black magic. The accused are from the Dalit family," informed Santosh Ambike, Assistant Police Inspector of Jiwati Police Station, Chandrapur.As per the Police, the people were tied and reportedly assaulted, abused.The accused have been booked under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act, 1989. (ANI)