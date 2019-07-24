13 injured after bus collides with lorry in Vizag

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): As many as 13 people were injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit a lorry in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The incident took place at 4 am on the national highway near Nutanagunta Palem village. Those injured have been shifted to a hospital in Anakapalli area.



The driver sustained severe injuries and has been shifted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The bus was going from Palasa in Srikakulam district to Vijayawada in Krishna district. There were 40 passengers on board.

A case has been filed and investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

