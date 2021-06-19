13 injured in gas cylinder blast in Delhi's Mangolpuri

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): As many as 13 people sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Saturday, informed police.



Four among the 13 have suffered major burn injuries and have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

The incident took place in a house when the family was changing the LPG cylinder.

According to the police, the cause of fire in preliminary inquiry is reportedly due to leakage of gas while changing the gas cylinder.

After a PCR call was received at Mangolpuri police station, a team of personnel rushed to the spot with two fire tenders to douse the flames.

The fire caused by the blast has been doused off, the police informed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

