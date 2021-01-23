13 killed in Philippines shootout

Manila, Jan 23 (IANS) At least 13 people were killed, including a police officer, and four others injured on Saturday during a shootout in the Philippines' Maguindanao province, according to authorities.

In a statement, the authorities said the shootout erupted when the police went to the hideout of a fugitive in Sultan Kudarat town at around 3 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant for murder, robbery and homicide, reports Xinhua news agency.