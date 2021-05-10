13 KL Oxygen plant set up at Kozhikode Medical College

The 13KL plant from the PK Steel Complex was re-located to the Medical College compound. This was following the order of the District Collector under the Disaster Management Act.

This is to accommodate the increase in the number of Covid patients who require oxygen support.

As Covid-19 cases rise drastically, a 13 KL oxygen plant was set up at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The re-location was done by Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS).

Kozhikode today has 52,116 Covid positive cases and the State run Medical College hospital has the highest number of patients and hence this new oxygen plant is expected to make breathing easy for numerous patients.

The decision to re-locate the oxygen plant was taken by the Sambasiva Rao, the Kozhikode district collector on May 1 and ULCCS team began the re-location work and it has completed its work and commissioned the plant, all done free of cost taking into consideration the gravity of the situation.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar took to Twitter to congratulate the ULCCS for reinstalling the oxygen plant.

The plant is located in front of the new Covid Block of Kozhikode Medical College which can accommodate 700 patients and has 120 ICU beds.

The 2013 Indian Cooperative Congress has acknowledged ULCCS as the best worker's Cooperative society in India and the World Cooperative Monitor published by the International Cooperative Alliance has ranked ULCCS in second position after the world leader in Cooperatives, Modragon of Spain. This ranking is based on the ratio of turnover over gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

