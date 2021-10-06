13 live bullets recovered from woman passenger at Vizag airport

The bullets were found in the baggage of a 73-year-old woman when she was leaving for Hyderabad. During the baggage scanning, security personnel found 13 bullets. This sent the security staff of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport into a tizzy.

Visakhapatnam, Oct 6 (IANS) Thirteen live bullets of 0.32 bore revolver were recovered from a woman passenger at Visakhapatnam Airport on Tuesday, police said.

The woman, a resident of Visakhapatnam, was not having any license or valid documents. A case under Arms Act was registered against her.

She, however, claimed that she was not aware of the presence of bullets in her bag.

She told police that she was carrying the bag of a relative who recently passed away. She was going to her relatives in Hyderabad.

She told police that the deceased had a pistol license.

She said he must have kept the bullets in the bag but she was not aware of this when she packed her baggage.

