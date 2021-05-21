  1. Sify.com
  4. 13 Maoists killed in Maha's Gadchiroli encounter

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, May 21st, 2021, 11:40:25hrs
Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), May 21 (IANS) At least 13 Maoists are reported to have been killed by security forces in a fierce gunbattle in the forests near Etapally, officials said here on Friday.

The encounter, which started earlier in the day in the Paydi-Kotmi jungles, may have resulted in more Maoist casualties or fatalities, as the firing has continued between the rebels and the C-60 commandoes.

"Further details are awaited as the security forces launched a simultaneous combing operation in other suspected Maoist strongholds and remained on alert in other talukas for any retaliatory attacks," the official, declining to be quoted, told IANS.

--IANS

qn/in

