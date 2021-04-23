13 patients dead in fire at COVID hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a COVID hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district.



The incident took place around 3:30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation informed.

Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5:20 am.

Other COVID patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

Further details are awaited.

This Tragic incident comes just days after 24 COVID-19 patients lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. (ANI)