13 people die in Nepal's village in one week

Gandaki [Nepal], May 29 (ANI): Thirteen people including three COVID-19 patients have died in Gorkha's remote Barpak village in the past one week, reported The Himalayan Times.



Other deceased are also reportedly had developed symptoms similar to coronavirus.

Gandaki Province Health Directorate Director Dr Binodbindu Sharma said teams of doctors had been sent with necessary equipment and medicines to Barpak.

"We have deployed teams of doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and others to the village after Sulikot Rural Municipality chairperson informed us about the unusual deaths of people in Ward 1 and 2. The reasons of the deaths will be learnt once the teams return and complete their investigation," said Dr Sharma.

The directorate has further asked communities across the province to report any incidents of community-level COVID-related symptoms. It has asked people to call toll-free hotline number 1092.

According to Chief District Officer Shaligram Sharma Poudel, a team of health workers from the district itself and Pokhara have started collecting swab samples in the village for PCR tests from today.

"Barpak has over 1,500 homes and around 6,000 population. As the village is a crowded one, there is a need to raise awareness about the virus," The Himalayan Times said quoting the Officer.

Nepal recorded 6,855 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the country's caseload to 549,111 in the same period. There are 113,394 total active cases here. A total of 96 fatalities were logged yesterday after which the total death count stands at 7,047, as per Health Minisstry. (ANI)

