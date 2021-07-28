13 sacked after ambulance employees strike work in UP

The company has also lodged an FIR against 11 of them under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) at Aashiana police station on Tuesday night and warned other striking employees to resume work or they too would be sacked.

Lucknow, July 28 (IANS) GVK EMRI, the ambulance service provider in Uttar Pradesh, has terminated the services of 13 office-bearers of 102 and 108 ambulance employees' association.

The decision was taken after ambulance employees continued their strike for the second consecutive day despite warning by the company.

In a press statement, public relations officer of GVK EMRI, Sunil Yadav, said that, "Despite the assurance given by the association's representatives, the strike has not been not called off because of which patients are suffering. Therefore, these employees have been sacked. Hopefully, things will get back on track soon."

Among those who have been sacked and booked include the association's president, Hanuman Pandey, treasurer Sushil Pandey and general secretary Brijesh Kumar.

GVK EMRI was hired by the state government in 2012 to run the services. However, the service is now being handed over to a new player, Ziqitza Gulf Medical Response and Ambulance Services.

Employees, who had been working till now, complain that many of them are not being employed by the new company. Besides, they claimed that the new wages are also lower. Hence, the association gave the call for a work boycott.

Pandey said the strike would continue till all their demands were met and punitive action against office-bearers was revoked.

--IANS

amita/dpb