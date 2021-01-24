13 Secretaries get new postings in major bureaucratic rejig

Deepak Khandekar gets the charge as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle at the Centre, 13 Secretaries have been transferred and posted to different Ministries and departments while several senior civil servants have been promoted.

Khandekar, a 1985-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre officer, is currently working as Secretary in Ministry of Tribal Affairs. He will replace his batchmate C Chandramouli of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Besides Khandekar, his batchmate Upendra Prasad Singh has been appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles. Presently, Singh is serving as Secretary in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointments on Saturday through an order.

Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Fertilisers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Presently, he is Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

Yogendra Tripathy, a 1985-batch IAS, has been appointed as Secretary in Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in place of Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi. Presently, he is serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

IAS officer Alok Tandon of 1986-batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Mines. Presently, he is posted in the cadre.

GV Venugopala Sarma, a 1986-batch Orisha cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as Chairman, National Authority, Chemical Weapons Convention in the rank and pay of Secretary. Presently, he is Member-Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Pankaj Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in the Ministry of Jal Shakti in place of Upendra Prasad Singh. Presently, he is working as Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Kumar's batchmate Otem Dai from Tamil Nadu cadre has been appointed as Secretary in Central Vigilance Commission by temporarily upgrading the post to Secretary level. Presently, he is posted in the cadre.

Alok Kumar, a 1988-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Power. He replaces Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, a 1986-batch Uttarakhand cadre IAS officer retiring this month. Presently, he is posted in the cadre.

Bidyut Bihari Swain, Gujarat cadre IAS officer of 1988-batch, has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Presently, he is serving as Special Secretary in Department of Commerce.

Praveen K Srivastava, a 1988-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Secretary (Coordination) in the Cabinet Secretariat in place of VP Joy. Presently, he is serving as Special Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs.

Arvind Singh, a 1988-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism in place of Yogendra Tripathy. Presently, he is Chairman, Airports Authority of India.

Alka Tiwari, a 1988-batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in the rank and pay of Secretary. Presently, she is Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Department of Fertilisers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Further, the ACC has approved in-situ upgradation of a total of five IAS officers to the rank of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them in their respective Ministries and departments.

Praveen Garg, a 1988-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre officer, is now Special Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, a 1988-batch Uttarakhand cadre IAS officer who is Chairman of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been promoted in the rank and pay of Secretary by restoring the post to the Secretary level.

Anjali Bhawara, 1988-batch IAS oficer, has been promoted as Special Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MoCA) by temporarily upgrading the post of Additional Secretary (MoCA) held by her.

Managing Director of Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd, Jatindra Nath Swain, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, has been promoted in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post.

Anil Kumar Jha, a 1988-batch IAS officer, has been promoted as Special Secretary, Department of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance, by temporarily upgrading the Additional Secretary post held by him.

--IANS

rak/tsb