135 Indian evacuees from Kabul being repatriated to India via Doha: Embassy

Doha [Qatar], August 22 (ANI): The first batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over the past few days, are being repatriated to India, the Indian Embassy in Qatar informed on Sunday.



"1st batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over past days being repatriated tonight to India. Embassy officials provided consular and logistics assistance to ensure their safe return. We thank Qatar authorities and all concerned for making this possible," India in Qatar tweeted.

Some 500 odd people are set to return to India on Sunday morning from Afghanistan, through various destinations and flights.

External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson informed that an Air India flight carrying 87 Indians has departed from Tajikistan for New Delhi. "Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy in Dushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow," said Arindam Bagchi, EAM spokesperson.

Earlier on Saturday, government sources told ANI that India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

The permission has been granted by the American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital was taken over by the Taliban on August 15.

A total of 25 flights are being operated by them as they, at present, are focusing on evacuating their citizens, weaponry and equipment.

Hundreds of Indian nationals have to be taken out of Kabul which is now under the Taliban's control. India is airlifting its citizens through Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Qatar. The Indian Air Force has already evacuated around 180 passengers including its Ambassador to Afghanistan and all other diplomats.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and instructed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days.

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. The Indian government has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan. (ANI)