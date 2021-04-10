1.36 kg gold worth Rs 65.38 lakh seized by Chennai Customs

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) The Customs department has seized 1.36 kg gold worth Rs 65.38 lakh from an Air India flight that arrived here from Dubai.

In a statement issued here the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said the Air India flight was rummaged and 10 gold cut bits weighing 583 grams and six gold paste bundles weighing 870 grams were found concealed in two rear toilets.