137 pc increase in budget outlay for health, Rs 35,000 cr allocated for COVID-19 vaccine: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Monday informed that the budget outlay for health increased to Rs 2,23,846 crores in 2021-22, an increase of 137 per cent in comparison to the previous year's budget.



She also said the central government has provided Rs 35,000 crores for the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021-22.

"I have provided Rs 35,000 crores for COVID-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22. I am committed to providing more funds, if required. So the budget outlay for health increased to Rs 2,23,846 crores in 2021-22, an increase of 137 per cent relative to previous year's budget," Sitharaman said during her third budget speech in Lok Sabha.

The Minister further informed that the pneumococcal vaccine, limited to only 5 states at present, will be rolled out across the country. "This will avert more than 50,000 child deaths annually," she said.

She announced a new Centre-sponsored scheme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore to boost healthcare infrastructure across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana will develop the capacity for primary, secondary, and tertiary care health systems in the country. (ANI)