138 workers brought back to Kolkata from Srinagar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A total of 138 labourers and workers, who had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to earn a living, were brought back from Srinagar on Monday in the wake of a terror attack last month in which five labourers from West Bengal were killed.

They were brought back by West Bengal government and reached Kolkata by Jammu Tawi Express. While 133 of them are from West Bengal, five are from Assam.



Five labourers were killed in a terror attack in Kulgam on October 29.

Speaking to the media, Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata and Minister-incharge Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, said the workers and labourers will be sent to their homes.

"We have brought them. We have arranged for buses which will take them to their homes in their respective districts," he said.

Hakim said their families were concerned about them.

Asked whether they will get work, he said they had gone to Kashmir for seasonal work and will have prospects of employment. (ANI)

