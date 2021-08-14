1,380 cops awarded bravery medals on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As many as 1,380 police personnel have been awarded bravery medals on the eve of 75th Independence Day, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.



"A total of 1,380 Police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021, read the official statement by the ministry.

The police personnel include two cops who have been conferred with the President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), 628 have been conferred Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 88 have been conferred President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) and 662 have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).

Among the majority of the 628 Gallantry Awards, one PPMG to Jammu and Kashmir Police and one PPMG to CRPF (Posthumous) is being awarded, 398 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region, 155 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 27 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry awards 256 are from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 151 are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 23 are from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 67 are from Odisha Police, 25 are from Maharashtra and 20 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other States/Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Meanwhile, the Nation is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of India's Independence. The whole country has been gripped by patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country by different ministries of the Central Government, various State Governments and Union Territories, the Armed Forces and the general public alike to mark this momentous occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating this historic 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday morning. He will hoist the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation. The Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashrama, Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. (ANI)