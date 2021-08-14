1,380 police personnel awarded medals, announces MHA

Amongst 628 Gallantry Awards, one President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been given to the Jammu and Kashmir Police (J&K Police) and one to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posthumously.

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) As many as 1,380 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Saturday.

Meanwhile, according to the MHA, 398 police personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region, 155 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 27 personnel in the North-East Region.

The Gallantry medals' awardee, include 256 from J&K Police, 151 from CRPF, 23 from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 67 from Odisha Police, 25 from Maharashtra Police, 20 from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other states, Union Territories and other Central Armed Police Forces.

Also, 88 medals have been awarded under the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) whereas 662 personnel have been awarded with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).

J&K Police Sub-Inspector Amar Deep has been awarded with the highest gallantry award- PPMG, while the Head Constable late Kale Sunil Dattatraya of CRPF has been given PPMG posthumously.

The President's Police Medal is a decoration awarded to the Police personnel in India. Established on March 1, 1951, the medal was originally called the President's Police and Fire Service Medal.

The medal is awarded for either gallantry or distinguished service, with the gallantry version of the medal being accorded a higher precedence. The medal is awarded annually on Republic Day and Independence Day.

