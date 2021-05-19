139 inmates in Gopalganj jail infected with Covid-19

Gopalganj (Bihar), May 19 (IANS) There may be a slight decline in Covid-19 cases reported in Bihar but as many as 139 prisoners have tested positive for the infection at Gopalganj jail.

Gopalganj jail Superintendent Amit Kumar said 86 prisoners were confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday while on Tuesday, another 53 inmates were reported to be infected. He said all Covid-positive prisoners have been shifted to isolation wards in the jail premises and their treatment is underway.