1,398 new COVID-29 cases, 9 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): As many as 1,398 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday.



A total of 31,260 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 9,05,946.

There are currently 9,417 active cases in the state.

So far, 8,89,295 deaths have been reported in the state, including nine in the last 24 hours.

Of the nine deaths, two each were reported in Guntur and Nellore districts, one each in Chittur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts. (ANI)

