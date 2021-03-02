  1. Sify.com
  4. 13ft long Burmese python rescued near Siliguri forest

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 2nd, 2021, 22:05:26hrs
By Tarak Sarkar
Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): The officials of Dabgram forest range have rescued a 13ft long Burmese python on Tuesday near Fulbari area in West Bengal's Siliguri.

"The snake took shelter in a water pipe beside a road near Fulbari area in Siliguri. The team reached the spot after receiving information from the local residents," a forest official Arith Dey informed.
"The snake was rescued but it created panic among the locals," Dey said.
A local resident said that they tried to rescue the snake but failed.
"We later informed the forest department and they recued it," he said. (ANI)

