13K new Covid cases, 137 deaths in India

For the past 23 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections. Since Jan 10, the daily death toll has not cross 200.

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) With 13,083 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India continued its streak of low single-day cases, even as the overall tally mounted to 1,07,33,131, health officials said on Saturday.

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new cases, the lowest so far this year. Last year, the lowest was recorded on June 3 with 9,633 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said there were 137 fresh deaths taking the overall toll to 1,54,147.

As per the Ministry's data, 1,04,09,160 people have so far been discharged, and currently, there are 1,69,824 active cases.

The recovery rate has increased to 96.98 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.44 per cent.

A total of 19,58,37,408 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to January 29. Of these, 7,56,329 samples were tested on Friday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

About 78 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported from seven states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The nationwide immunisation drive began across the country on January 16 after the approval of the two Covid vaccines.

More than 28 lakh beneficiaries have received the first dose of Covid vaccine in the first phase so far.

Eleven states have performed better in vaccination coverage of the healthcare workers and have covered more than 30 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries.

This includes Lakshadweep, which has covered 83.4 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries, followed by 50.7 per cent by Odisha, 50 per cent by Haryana, 48.3 per cent by Andaman and Nicobar.

--IANS

str/in