14 cops suspended for major lapse in Scindia's security

Gwalior, June 21 (IANS) Fourteen police personnel were suspended for a major lapse in the security of BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after his car kept running without a pilot vehicle for several kilometres.

According to reports, Scindia reached Gwalior by road from Delhi on Sunday night, as he was to take part in the mega corona vaccination campaign on Monday. For the safety of Scindia, the vehicles of the security force had to move ahead and behind his car, but there was a misunderstanding between Morena and Gwalior when police vehicles started following the wrong vehicle instead of the car of Scindia.