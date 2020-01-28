14 Delhi-bound trains running late

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Fourteen Delhi-bound trains are running late as fog conditions continue in northern India with scattered showers reported in amy areas.

The duration of delay was restricted to maximum two and a half hours. Although all Rajdhani express and Shatabdis are on time, one Duranto is running late by an hour.

The other trains running late include Katihar-Delhi Hamsafar Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (late by two and a half hours). Islampur-Delhi Magadh Express, Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Dakshin, Mumbai-Amritsar express and Raxaul-Anand Vihar Satyagrah were running late by a couple of hours.

With fog condition prevailing in different parts of North India, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, trains are expected to face delay for a while. abn/aks