14 developmental projects completed in Afghanistan's Laghman

"The projects have recently been completed by the Citizens' Charter National Priority Program within Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in different parts of Qarghayi district of Laghman," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement released on Saturday as saying.

Kabul, May 30 (IANS) Fourteen developmental projects have been completed and put into use in Afghanistan's Laghman province, the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said in a sttement.

The projects included the building of 540 meters of water canal; building and reconstruction of 912 metres of supporting walls along a river; digging 11 deep water wells for providing potable water to villagers; as well as the reconstruction of 105 metre of a district road, the Ministry said.

But province has witnessed heavy clashes between security forces and Taliban militants in recent weeks.

In its latest attempt to gain ground, the Taliban militants overran Dawlat Shah district in Laghman.

In a statement last week, the provincial government claimed that more than 50 militants were killed and some 60 others injured during clean-up operations.

Taliban militants have intensified activities since the start of the US-led forces withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1.

