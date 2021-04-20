14 Hefazat leaders meet B'desh Home Minister

The meeting took place on Monday night at around 10 p.m. at Khan's residence in the capital city.
The 14 Hefazat leaders included General Secretary Nurul Islam, Nayeb-e-Amir Mahfuzul Haque, Khilafah Movement chief Ataullah Hafezji and his nephew Maulana Habibullah Miaji.
Seeking anonymity, one of the militant leaders said they demanded that "no more leaders or militant members should be arrested".
Without giving details, Nurul Islam said: "Discussions have taken place, but there is nothing more to say."
Top Hefazat leaders have so far failed to convince the Sheikh Hasina-led government for a compromise due to the latter's strict stance against militancy.
Monday's development comes two days after Hefazat's Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Dhaka.
Haque and his Hefazat colleagues had led a series of protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh on March 26-27, leading to violence that claimed several lifes.
He and several other members of the outfit have been accused in several cases, including planned attacks on police stations, which are being investigated.
