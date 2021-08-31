14 injured in attack on Colombian police station

"Terrorist attack at the Atalaya station of Police District 2 in Cucuta leaves 12 police officers and 2 civilians wounded," the Minister said on Monday.

Bogota, Aug 31 (IANS) At least 12 police officers and two civilians were injured following an attack on a police station in the Colombian city of Cucuta, Defence Minister Diego Molano said.

Brigadier General Oscar Moreno, commander of the Cucuta Metropolitan Police, told local media that the attack occurred around 6.30 a.m., when a device exploded under a chair in the station.

The explosion affected the facilities and personnel who were leaving to start their work day, Moreno said, adding that they expect "to have a clearer appraisal" in the next hours.

The process of analyzing evidence to try to find the material and intellectual authors of the attack had already begun, Moreno noted.

"We already have important intelligence material," he said, adding that those responsible will be captured.

