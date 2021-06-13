14 injured in mass Texas shooting, suspect arrested

Addressing the media, Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said two of the injured were in critical condition, adding that all the 14 wounded persons were "innocent bystanders", CNN reported.

The shooting took place on Saturday in the state capital of Austin.

Washington, June 13 (IANS) At least 14 people were injured in a mass shooting in the US state of Texas, authorities said, adding that a suspect have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The police received their first emergency call shortly before 1.30 a.m., followed by several more calls of shots fired, Chacon said.

"As shots rang out, officers on the block were able to immediately respond," CNN quoted the Interim Police Chief as saying.

There was no immediate information on the suspect who was arrested but according to Chacon, the police have identified two male perpetrators responsible for the shooting.

He added that authorities were reviewing CCTV footage from multiple sources, "including the city's system of video surveillance cameras".

Condemning the incident, Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted on Saturday: "The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic.

"APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government.

"One thing is clear - greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety."

--IANS

ksk/