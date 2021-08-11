14 oppn leaders meet to devise parliamentary strategy

The parties who took part in the meeting on Wednesday include the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, National Conference, CPI-M, RJD, CPI, IUML, RSP, VCK, KC(M) and LJD.

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) A meeting of leaders of 14 opposition parties was held on Wednesday at the office of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present.

The opposition members have moved notices for discussion and suspension of work in both Houses of Parliament -- Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore in the Lok Sabha and Deepender Hooda in the Rajya Sabha on farm laws.

The government has listed The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 for discussion and passing. The Rajya Sabha bulletin states, "Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill further to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration."

The government is mulling an action on members who on Tuesday climbed the tables. Pratap Singh Bajwa of the Congress and Sanjay Singh of the AAP had created ruckus in the House.

--IANS

miz/skp/