14-year-old Meghalaya girl raped in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A 14-year-old girl from Meghalaya was allegedly raped by a group of men in Haryana's Gurugram, after she arrived in the city on August 3.

The police on Friday arrested two men for raping the teen and a woman for conspiring against her.



"The girl was raped at Rajendra Park by the men a few days back. We have arrested two men named- Bhupinder and Om Prakash. A lady named Ritu has also been put behind bars for conspiring against the girl. The victim was offered a beer and upon drinking it, passed out, following which she was raped," said Shamsher Singh, ASP Crime, Gurugram while speaking to ANI.

A case under POCSO of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and thorough investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

