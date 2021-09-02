141-villa resort with glamourous European spirit opens in Maldives

With this resort, Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands will mark the Paris-born brand's debut in one of the world's most captivating destinations.

"With a nostalgic nod to the glamour of the French Riviera in the 1960s, Le Meridien inspires travellers to explore the world in style, savour the good life and enjoy experiences that offer something more than meets the eye," said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium Brands, Marriott International. "We are delighted to bring Le Meridien to this internationally desired destination, the perfect place for guests to step out of their daily routine and into a glamorous getaway where wandering sans agenda and lingering longer are encouraged."