142 new cases, 136 recoveries, no death in J&K

Officials said 142 tested positive on Saturday, 59 from Jammu division and 83 from Kashmir division while 136 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, 49 from Jammu division and 87 from Kashmir division.

Srinagar, Aug 7 (IANS) New cases outnumbered recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where 142 new cases and 136 recoveries came to light during the last 24 hours although no Covid related death was reported from anywhere.

No Covid related death was reported from anywhere in J&K where 4,386 people have been killed by the coronavirus.

A total of 37 cases of black fungus have also been reported from here so far.

So far 322,428 people have been infected with the coronavirus out of which 316,632 have recovered.

Total number of active cases is 1,410 out of which 584 are from Jammu division and 826 are from Kashmir division.

