1,440 new Covid cases, 23 deaths in J&K

Officials said that 338 cases and eight deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,102 cases and 15 deaths from the Kashmir division while 3,099 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Srinagar, June 6 (IANS) J&K on Sunday saw 1,440 new Covid cases and 23 deaths even as the declining trend in coronavirus spread continued.

No new cases of mucormycosis was reported from anywhere. Fifteen cases of this infection have been found in J&K so far.

Total number of people infected with Covid stands at 300,490 out of which 269,675 have recovered, and 4,074 have succumbed.

Total number of active cases is 26,741 out of which 9,620 are from the Jammu division and 17,121 from the Kashmir division.

--IANS

sq/vd