1,47,958 tonnes of paddy procured in Punjab

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said 76,010 tonnes arrived in procurement centres on Tuesday. He said the department has paid Rs 67.33 crore to farmers for the paddy procurement.

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (IANS) Procurement agencies in Punjab have procured 1,47,958 tonnes of paddy in the state, while it was 1,59,626 tonnes in Haryana, officials said on Wednesday.

In Haryana, 44,000 tonnes was procured on Tuesday, the highest of 18,000 tonnes in Ambala district.

For the procurement of 3.60 lakh tonnes of paddy in Haryana, passes have been issued on e-Kharid portal.

Additional Chief Secretary (Food and Civil Supplies) Anurag Rastogi said the work of procurement of paddy at minimum support price of Rs 1,960 was started on October 3.

He said at the beginning of the procurement, problems arose when a large number of farmers reached the grain market at the same time to sell their produce. During this situation all efforts are being made by the government to overcome all kinds of problems.

--IANS

vg/dpb