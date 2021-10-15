148 vending zones to be built in Gurugram

According to the MCG officials, an enforcement team has been entrusted with the responsibility of identifying the authorised vendors along with a vending certificate.

Gurugram, Oct 15 (IANS) To keep Gurugram roads encroachment free, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will soon create 148 vending zones, of which detailed implementation plan (DIP) for 58 has been prepared.

In a recent meeting of the civic body, recovery of dues from vending agencies, new vending zones, induction of new vendors, no vending zones, vendor settlement, vending certificate renewal and recovery of monthly fees, unauthorised vendors, including revision of vendor survey list were discussed.

MCG Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja also directed the officials to ensure parking space along with the vending zones and to link nearby vending zones parking lots for vehicles.

He also asked his subordinates to inspect all the sites and confirm the design.

With this initiative, vendors will be removed from around the city's busiest Mahaveer Chowk and they will be shifted to the new vending zone to be built along the wall of the Roadways Workshop on Sheetla Mata Road.

City Project Officer, Assistant Town Planner and officials of the Rehri-Patari Association will inspect the site and submit their report.

A total of 611 vendors have been issued Letter of Recommendation (LORs), such vendors were approved subject to the condition that they can be verified at any time.

Regarding shifting of 41 vendors of the vending zone that were disturbed in Sector-14 area to the zone located in Sector-18, the Commissioner said that new sites should also be provided to the said vendors.

--IANS

