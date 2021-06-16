1,489 new Covid cases, 11 deaths in Telangana

The new cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 6,07,925 while the death toll mounted to 3,521. The case fatality rate now stands at 0.57 per cent against the national average of 1.3 per cent.

Hyderabad, June 16 (IANS) Telangana recorded 1,489 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 1,436 people recovered from the virus during the 24 hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Wednesday. The total number of people recovered rose to 5,84,429.

The recovery rate has improved to 96.13 per cent, higher than the national average of 95.76 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped to 19,975. After two and a half months, the active cases have come down to below 20,000 mark.

The testing laboratories conducted 1,16,252 tests during the 24-hour period, pushing the total number of samples tested so far to 1,70,70,886.

Only three out of 33 districts reported new cases in three digits. Four districts logged less than 10 cases.

Greater Hyderabad continues to top the list with 175 new infections while Nalgonda and Khammam districts reported 131 and 118 new cases, respectively.

Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri, bordering Hyderabad, reported 91 and 66 new cases, respectively.

Bhadradri Kothagudem logged 98 cases followed by 84 in Karimnagar and 82 in Suryapet.

--IANS

ms/vd