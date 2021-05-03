15 Bihar Agri officials died of Covid-19 since April

As many as 15 officials of the Bihar agriculture department have lost their lives due to the Covid-19 infection, including the Deputy Director of Diyara Taal Development Project, Om Prakash Singh.

Singh tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago and passed away in a private hospital in Patna on Sunday night.

Bihar Agriculture Minister Amrendra Pratap Singh, and Agriculture Secretary, N. Saravana Kumar expressed deep condolences to the victim's family.

Earlier, an agriculture department official deployed at Naubatpur, five agriculture advisors, three agriculture coordinators and three clerks in the land preservation unit lost their lives during the second wave of Covid-19 in April this year.

The Registrar of Veer Kunwar Singh University, Bhojpur, died due to a heart attack on Monday morning. He was also infected with the virus.

The deceased, Nanheshwar Prasad, had tested positive for Covid-19 five days ago and was admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital in Sasaram. He was recently appointed as the Registrar and a notification in this regard was issued by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan's office on April 6.

A doctor in the Primary Health Centre in Punpun area of Patna district also died due to Covid-19 on Monday morning.

The deceased identified as Amirchand Prasad held the wedding of his daughter on April 23. He was infected with the virus during the social event following which his health deteriorated on April 25.

The family members of Prasad admitted him to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna. His health deteriorated further on Sunday night and he breathed his last early Monday morning.

