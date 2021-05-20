15 booked, 5 held for raising pro-Pak slogans in UP

According to the Kannauj police, taking cognizance of the viral video, they conducted an inquiry and identified the people seen in it. The video was of May 15 at the Jalalabad crossing, police added.

Kannauj (UP), May 20 (IANS) The police have arrested four persons and booked 15 others for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans, the video of which had gone viral on social media.

The four arrested persons have been identified as Maulana Mohammad Afzal, an Imam of a local mosque who hails from Kanpur Dehat, Salman, Shahid, and Meraj- all residents of the area.

They have been booked under IPC section 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity between classes) among others.

Circle Officer, (Kannauj City) Shiv Pratap Singh said that while five of the accused are named in the FIR and 10 unnamed, efforts are on to identify all the others in the video and arrest them.

Station House Officer, Gurusahaiganj, Raja Dinesh Singh said police are also trying to ascertain why the video was shot and circulated on social media.

It may be recalled that last week, a newly elected village pradhan, was arrested in Sitapur for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during his victory procession.

