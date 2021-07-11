15 confirmed cases of Zika virus in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): With one more case of Zika virus confirmed in Kerala, the total cases of the disease have gone up to 15, informed Health Minister Veena George.



This comes a day after George had said that the state has 14 Zika virus cases.

George had said that the state government has decided to intensify vector-control activities, and the state health department is on high alert.

She had said that the Kerala government has worked on an action plan to manage the number of Zika virus infections and the situation is being closely monitored.

"At present, total active cases of Zika virus in Kerala is 14. The first case was that of a pregnant woman. She is from Parassala. She came to the city for her delivery. She delivered a baby and both of them are keeping good. She was found positive," said the Kerala Health Minister.

She further said, "19 samples were sent to NIV, Pune, and 13 were found positive. Then again we sent 14 samples but all of them have tested negative."

"We have decided to intensify our vector-control activities and also we have worked on an action plan. Our department is on high alert. We have a plan to manage the infections. We are monitoring the situation very closely," she added.

Responding to a question on the Central team's visit to Kerala, George said, "We don't have any information about their arrival. The state health secretary got a letter that they will be visiting Kerala. We had welcomed them. So at present, there is nothing to worry about."