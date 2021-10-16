15 Dalit community organisations meet NCSC chairman, seek strict action in Singhu border killing case

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Fifteen organizations of Dalit community on Saturday met Vijay Sampla, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), and handed over written complaints demanding strict action against those responsible for the brutal murder of a man whose mutilated body was found hanging on Friday at the site of farmers' protest near Singhu border.



Sampla said they are expecting a report from the Haryana government over the incident and will decide the next course of action.

"Today various organizations of Dalit community met me and have given written complaints against the Singhu border incident. All want that strict action should be taken for the brutal murder of Lakhbir Singh at Singhu border," Sampla told ANI.

"We have already sent a notice to DGP Haryana and Chief Secretary to take strict action and have also asked for return report. We are expecting a report by this evening and then we will decide what action needs to be taken. If needed, I will also go there. I am planning to go to his home town Tarn Taran in Punjab," he added.

He alleged that farmer leaders had "washed off their hands" of the entire incident " but "it's not correct".

"If they (the accused) are sitting with them in protest for 10 months and staying with them, then they are part of that protest only. The spot where they hanged him is also near the stage. Whatever incident occurs there they are responsible for it," he said.

National Schedule Caste Alliance, Bhartiya Baudh Sangh, Ravidas Vishawa Mahapeeth (Delhi), Valmiki Maha Panchayat were among the organisations that met the NCSC chairman.

Bhartiya Baudh Sangh president Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul said they were distressed with the incident.

"We strongly condemn it. Every day there is a new incident against the Dalits. We met the chairman of the SC commission. He has given an assurance. We are demanding strict action against culprits," he said.

Haryana Police had said on Friday that a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border.

An FIR has been registered in the case. The deceased has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

The police said he was about 36 years old, worked as a labourer and had no criminal record or affiliation with any political party. (ANI)

