15-day live Kathak festival to mark 75th Independence Day

Featuring the stars of the Indian classical dance fraternity on one stage, this Independence Day special will entail a 15-day live event titled 'Vande Maataram'. A cultural extravaganza of diverse expressions in Kathak, viewers can watch it live on Sangeet Natak Akademi and Kathak Kendra's Facebook Page and YouTube channels. It will take place at the Swami Vivekananda Sabhagar, Kathak Kendra, Delhi.

The Kathak Kendra is a constituent unit of the Sangeet Natak Akademi and an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture. 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and honour 75 years of Indian independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Kathak dance festival will see renowned artists celebrating Independence with their rhythmic and soulful performances, and also include upcoming and established Kathak dancers. Starting from July 31, viewers can watch the performances of Kathak gurus Sameeksha Sharma, Abhimanyu Lal, Malti Shyam, Jai Kishan Maharaj, and Pandit Rajendra Gangani. Some foremost practitioners of Kathak like Shovana Narayan, Neelam Choudhary, Deepak Maharaj, Pt. Nandkishore Kapote, and Shobha Koser, are among those who will perform at the event.

Suman Kumar, Director, Kathak Kendra, Deputy Secretary (Drama) of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Delhi, says: "We will be celebrating 75th year of Independence throughout the year and it is high time to evaluate the status of Kathak, its contributions to the idea of Independence. Kathak is a silent, beautiful industry which is talked about less in this country, is a global happening, following the great Indian lineage of performing arts. We have to evaluate ourselves, our conflicts and find, innovate, explore a way ahead for its development because it is a harmonic, human, sustainable living practice, a beautiful practice to empower women, man. It will be showcasing some of the best Kathak practices in this festival. This festival is dedicated to Kathak and Kathak practitioners. It will be live streamed for the globe."

It kicked off on Saturday and will continue everyday till August 14.

