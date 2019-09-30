15 dead, 6 injured in aftermath of heavy rains in eastern UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Fifteen people have died and six have sustained injuries in easteren Uttar Pradesh due to rain-related incidents, officials said on Monday.

Relief Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, GS Priyadarshi, also said that 294 houses have been damaged due to excessive rain in the area.

He said that the government is constantly in touch with the weather department and district administrations to control water-logging problems."We are constantly in touch with the weather department. Eastern Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past three to four days. The districts Sant Ravidas Nagar, Azamgarh, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Pratapgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Chandauli, Prayagraj and Jaunpur have seen above-normal rainfall," Priyadarshi told ANI."We are in touch with the district administration at these places and have instructed them to clear up the drains and put up pumps to clear excess water," he added.Priyadarshi informed that Ganga river is flowing above the danger level in Ghazipur district and Kuwano river is flowing above the danger mark in Gonda district.Incessant downpour has caused a flood-like situation in several districts of the state. (ANI)