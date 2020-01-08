15 envoys based in New Delhi to visit J-K on Jan 9-10: Sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A group of around 15 foreign envoys based in New Delhi will be taken to the Jammu and Kashmir on January 9-10 to see first-hand the efforts being made by the Government in the region, sources said.

The decision was taken after some envoys based in the national capital requested to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have been receiving requests from some envoys based in Delhi to undertake a visit Jammu and Kashmir. Our consistent position has been that we may consider the request only after analyzing the security situation and checking the ground situation with J&K administration," sources said.



Sources said that accordingly, a group of around 15 envoys based in Delhi are being taken to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on January 9-10 to see first-hand the efforts being made by the Government to bring the situation to normal.

Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

