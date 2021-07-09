15 EU countries recognise Covishield vaccine, says WHO Chief Scientist

Geneva [Switzerland], July 10 (ANI): World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Friday said 15 countries in the European Union (EU) now recognise Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for travellers.



In a tweet, Swaminathan said, "15 countries in EU now recognise COVISHIELD for travelers."

Swaminathan's remarks come after Belgium recognised the Covishield vaccine on Friday.

On Friday, Charge d'affaires of Belgium Embassy Arnaud Lion said that recognition of Covishield by his country will have a positive impact for everyone getting the vaccine shot in India and abroad.

"On July 7, the inter-ministerial conference in Belgium decided to recognize the Covishield vaccination, which will have a positive impact I hope for everyone in India and outside India being vaccinated with Covishield," Lion told ANI.

He said Covishield is one of the main vaccines, which is and will be used under the COVAX facility.

"Belgium recognises Covishield, the @AstraZeneca vaccine produced by @SerumInstIndia and distributed by COVAX. An important decision for India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh in the fight against vaccine inequality," Belgium in India tweeted.

Switzerland, Iceland and some EU countries had earlier accepted Covishield for travel entry.

Estonia had confirmed that it will recognise all the vaccines authorised by the Government of India for travel by Indians. (ANI)