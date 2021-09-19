15 held, gambling racket busted in Goa's Varca

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Sep 19th, 2021, 08:30:02hrs
Goa police raids Illegal Casino in Varca. (Photo/ANI)

Varca (Goa) [India], September 19 (ANI): Goa police on Saturday conducted a raid on an illegal casino in Varca and arrested 15 persons allegedly involved in gambling activities.

According to a press statement issued by Police, a joint operation was led by the teams of Colva and Margao town police to conduct a raid at the hotel.
The fifteen accused were involved in gambling activities by playing with the help of chips of different colours having a value of Rs. 6,90,000 and playing cards, it claimed.
A case has been registered and the 15 accused persons have been arrested.
The accused are from Gujarat and Goa.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

