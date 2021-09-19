15 held, gambling racket busted in Goa's Varca

Varca (Goa) [India], September 19 (ANI): Goa police on Saturday conducted a raid on an illegal casino in Varca and arrested 15 persons allegedly involved in gambling activities.



According to a press statement issued by Police, a joint operation was led by the teams of Colva and Margao town police to conduct a raid at the hotel.

The fifteen accused were involved in gambling activities by playing with the help of chips of different colours having a value of Rs. 6,90,000 and playing cards, it claimed.

A case has been registered and the 15 accused persons have been arrested.

The accused are from Gujarat and Goa.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

