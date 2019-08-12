15 injured after offshore vessel Coastal Jaguar catches fire near Vizag

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): At least 15 people were injured, seven of them seriously, after a fire engulfed offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar here on Monday while 28 of the 29 crew who were on board jumped into the sea and were rescued.



Speaking to ANI, a police official said, "Today at 11:30 am moring an explosion took place because of probably oil leakage or some spark in the offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar."

"15 people were injured in the incident in which seven people got serious injuries and they are undergoing treatment and eight people have received mild injuries," he said.

The rescue work began immediately after the incident and the situation is under control now.

29 crew members of offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into the water after a fire engulfed the vessel earlier today.

"28 out of the 29 crew present on board have been rescued while a search for one missing crew is in progress. ICGS Samudra Paheredar, ICG Helicopter and ICGS C-432 were pressed into action to further augment the rescue efforts," the release stated. (ANI)

