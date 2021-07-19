15 irrigation projects to be completed in next 2-3 yrs: Odisha CM

Patnaik said this while launching release of water from the canal system in Subarnarekha irrigation project in Mayurbhanj district through virtual mode.

Bhubaneswar, July 19 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said 15 irrigation projects in the state would be completed in the next 2-3 years.

With the inauguration of the facility, 15,359 hectares of land in 94 villages of Baripada, Betanati, Morada, Suliapada and Rasagobindapur blocks of Mayurbhanj district will get irrigation facility from the Subarnarekha river through a canal system.

A total of 1.09 lakh hectares of land in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts will be irrigated through the Subarnarekha irrigation project, Patnaik said.

Stating that irrigation is a priority area of his government, he said that 10,000 hectares of land would be irrigated from the Deo irrigation project from the next Kharif season.

Mayurbhanj will be one of the few districts in the country to provide piped water to all households, Patnaik said, adding, his government is spending around Rs 768 crore on piped water projects in the tribal district.

Speaking about welfare activities taken for farmers, the CM said the state government was always with the farmers and working for their welfare. Over 67 lakh farmer families are getting benefits under the 'Kalia' scheme, he said.

Attending the function, Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said that about 70,000 hectares of land in the Mayurbhanj district will get irrigation facility by January 2024 through the Subarnarekha irrigation project.

--IANS

