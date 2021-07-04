15 killed in anti-Houthi operation in Yemen

Sanaa, July 4 (IANS) Forces loyal to the Yemeni government launched a military operation against the Houthi rebels in the country's central province of al-Bayda, leaving 15 people from both sides dead, an official said.

The Houthi rebels lost control over a number of military sites following hours of intense armed confrontations with the government forces in al-Bayda, the official told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.