15 killed in bus-truck collision in South Afghanistan

The deadly road accident took place in the Jaldak area outside the provincial capital Qalat on Thursday evening, the police chief told Xinhua, adding that 15 commuters lost their lives on the spot and eight others were injured, with some of them in critical condition, the Xinhua news agency reported.