15 lakh Andhra farmers receive Rs 1820 crore under YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the government has taken the responsibility of supporting the farmers during hard times and thus brought in the free crop insurance scheme, without levying the burden of premium on farmers.

Amaravati, May 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited Rs 1820.23 crore under 'YSR Free Crop Insurance' scheme to the bank accounts of 15.15 lakh farmers who suffered crop damage and losses in the 2020 Kharif season.

The state government had revamped the scheme by paying the entire insurance premium ensuring that all the farmers enrolled in e-crop platform get their share of insurance directly with no middlemen.

The Chief Minister said that a total of Rs 3788.25 crore alone was spent on this crop insurance scheme in the last 23 months, including the dues of Rs 715.84 crore left pending by the previous government.

Besides these, the state government had spent Rs 83,000 crore towards farmer welfare in the last 23 months, whereas for Rythu Bharosa alone Rs 17,029 crore was spent, he said.

