15 medical colleges being opened in UP, proposal for 14 more sent to Centre: Yogi Adityanath

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state government has sent the proposal for opening 14 new medical colleges to Centre while adding 15 new medical colleges are being constructed in the state.

"At present, we are building 15 new medical colleges in the state out of which admissions have already started in six colleges in Bahraich, Ayodhya, Basti, Firozabad, Badaun and Shahjahanpur. We have also sent the proposal for building 14 new medical colleges to the Central Government. Hardoi district will also get a medical college," he said while addressing the MBBS students of newly constructed medical colleges in Bahraich.



Taking a dig at previous governments in the state, the Chief Minister said the magnitude of development that has taken place in the last three-four years is massive as compared to the development that took place from 1947 to 2016.

"We all know that from 1947 to 2016, Uttar Pradesh had just 12 medical colleges in which only 1,790 students could take admission. This year, 2,578 students will be admitted to the MBBS course in various state-run colleges. The new, better and transformed state and the country is in front of you," he said.

Adityanath said that the credit must go to hardworking students for leading the nation on road to progress.

Speaking on the recent development in the health sector, the Chief Minister said that new AIIMS are coming up and also the number of doctors has increased.

"Earlier, several encephalitis cases were reported in the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, we established coordination between departments, started campaigns and today there has been a tremendous drop in encephalitis cases," he said. (ANI)

